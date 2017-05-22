Elizabethton female wrestlers shatter school and state records

This weekend, an Elizabethton High School freshman was named Tennessee’s first-ever female freestyle national champion in wrestling. All-American ShaMia Wells placed 1st in the USA Wrestling Women’s National Freestyle Championship in Irving, Texas. She competed in the 100-kg weight class and finished 3-1.

Wells not only made state history, she and Haley Brown were the first female wrestlers in the history of the school to be named All-American. The only other All-American wrestler was Justin Fair in 1999.

Wells qualified in March at the National Wrestling Tournament in Oklahoma, and junior Haley Brown qualified this weekend. Brown placed 7th in the 84-kg weight class after finishing 3-2. They both competed in the UWW Cadet Division.

“It makes my heart swell with pride to see what Haley and ShaMia have accomplished this year representing the state of Tennessee, Elizabethton, and Carter County,” said Coach Donnie Shipley. “For a school that is only in its second year trying to push a full separate girls division, we have seen these girls shatter expectations.”

“Currently, I doubt either girl truly understands the significance of their accomplishments this year, but one day when they look back on what they’ve done, I hope they will understand that they are some of the most elite female wrestlers in the country,” Shipley said.