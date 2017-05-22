Darrell Wallace Jr. wins super late model race during a wild night at Bristol

BRISTOL, TN- The Last Great Colosseum turned into a true battlefield on Sunday night during the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

In the opening segment of the super late model race, Cole Anderson got turned by Hunter Jack on the backstretch and multiple cars piled up behind them. The race went under red flag conditions. It wouldn’t slow down Xfinity Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., winning the first segment and the final segment of the race.

The first segment of the pro late model race featured multiple fireworks. The first two laps saw two caution flags and a red flag after nine cars piled up in turn two. Late in the segment, Eddie Fatscher got into the rear of Dillon Oliver, who was running in first, causing Oliver to get loose and slam into the outside wall. Oliver took exception to the move and headed towards Fatscher’s pit crew, where fists and pushes were thrown. Security quickly escorted the member who threw the punch away. Cole Williams won the pro late model race.

Fans were given quite a treat before all of the fireworks. NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace lead the super late model pack in the pace car. Wallace sponsored the super late model race, a race which his son, Stephen Wallace, competed in. Rusty has dominated at Bristol, picking up 9 wins and is no stranger to the hot tempers the speedway can bring out.

“The bump and run where (Jeff) Gordon got into my bumper and I went up the race track and he won and I finished second, I was really mad after that race,” Wallace said. “I remember a big water bottle tossing contest with myself and Dale Earnhardt, that was kind of fun. But there’s a lot of memories but there’s some races I’ve come here and just had a big lead and won with no controversy. So that’s the way you’d like to have them. Unfortunately here at Bristol, and fortunately, there’s always controversy. There’s always excitement and that’s one of the reasons why i like this place so much.”