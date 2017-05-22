Bucs Owenby, Smith named to All-Conference teams

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (May 22, 2017) – ETSU junior catcher Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) and freshman third baseman Cullen Smith (Lebanon, Tenn.) were both named to All-Southern Conference teams, which was announced by the league offices on Monday.

Owenby earned First Team honors at catcher in the Coaches All-Southern Conference Team and Sports Media Association All-Conference Team, and Smith was recognized on the All-Freshman Team after his rookie campaign in the Blue and Gold.

Owenby, who was named the SoCon Player of the Week on Sunday, is leading the team in batting average (.352), home runs (12), RBIs (48), walks (37), slugging percentage (.581) and on-base percentage (.445). The junior has started in all 54 games for the Bucs where he has started 45 games behind the plate and nine as the designated hitter. In the month of May, Owenby is hitting .413 in 12 starts while tallying 13 RBIs off 19 hits. In that same span, he has contributed four home runs and three doubles while slugging .739.

Smith is one of five Buccaneers who has started every game this year, but he is the only freshman on that list. He finished the regular season with a .294 batting average, and he totaled 58 hits including 12 doubles, one triple and a pair of home runs. In his freshman season, he plated 35 RBIs while touching home 36 times. He even walked 29 times, which is the second-most on the squad, while striking out only 30 times. In conference games this year, Smith is hitting .299, which is the third-highest on the team, while touching home 24 times and connecting with six doubles.

Mercer’s Ryan Hagan and Western Carolina’s Bryson Bowman were honored as Co-Players of the Year while The Citadel’s JP Sears was named Pitcher of the Year. UNCG’s third baseman Caleb Webster was awarded Freshman of the Year honors, and Mercer’s head coach Craig Gibson was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Bears to their third straight regular season title.

ETSU will begin its postseason schedule on Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. as the Bucs take on 2nd seed Western Carolina in the Southern Conference Tournament presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

2017 SoCon Baseball Coaches All-Southern Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Ryan Hagan, Sr., SS, Mercer

Player of the Year – Bryson Bowman, R-Sr., OF, Western Carolina

Pitcher of the Year – JP Sears, Jr., LHP, The Citadel

Freshman of the Year – Caleb Webster, 3B, UNCG

Coach of the Year – Craig Gibson, Mercer

First team

SP JP Sears, The Citadel

SP Will Gaddis, Furman

RP Robert Broom, Mercer

C Hagen Owenby, ETSU

1B Brett Hash, Wofford

2B Danny Edgeworth, Mercer

2B Nobu Suzuki, Western Carolina

SS Ryan Hagan, Mercer

3B Caleb Webster, UNCG

OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG

OF Tyler Tharp, VMI

OF Bryson Bowman, Western Carolina

DH JT Thomas, Mercer

Second team

SP Josh Winder, VMI

SP Bryan Sammons, Western Carolina

RP Wyatt Burns, Samford

C Carson Waln, Wofford

1B Brandon Elmy, Furman

2B Troy Dixon, Samford

SS Brett Pope, Western Carolina

3B Jonathan Sabo, The Citadel

OF Carter Grote, Furman

OF Ben Spitznagel, UNCG

OF McClain Bradley, Wofford

DH Cesar Trejo, UNCG

All-freshman team

Will Abbott, The Citadel

Bryce Leasure, The Citadel

Cullen Smith, ETSU

Dillon Love, Furman

Alex Crotty, Mercer

Caleb Webster, UNCG

Branden Fryman, Samford

Taylor Garris, Samford

Anthony Mulrine, Samford

Ayrton Schafer, Samford

Andrew Robinson, Western Carolina

Matt Ellmyer, Wofford

Brett Rodriguez, Wofford

2017 SoCon Sports Media Association Baseball All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Bryson Bowman, R-Sr., OF, Western Carolina

Pitcher of the Year – JP Sears, Jr., LHP, The Citadel

Freshman of the Year – Caleb Webster, 3B, UNCG

Coach of the Year – Craig Gibson, Mercer

First team

SP JP Sears, The Citadel

SP Will Gaddis, Furman

RP Robert Broom, Mercer

C Hagen Owenby, ETSU

1B Brett Hash, Wofford

2B Nobu Suzuki, Western Carolina

SS Ryan Hagan, Mercer

3B Caleb Webster, UNCG

OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG

OF Tyler Tharp, VMI

OF Bryson Bowman, Western Carolina

DH JT Thomas, Mercer

Second team

SP Josh Winder, VMI

SP Bryan Sammons, Western Carolina

RP Wyatt Burns, Samford

C Carson Waln, Wofford

1B Brandon Elmy, Furman

2B Danny Edgeworth, Mercer

SS Brett Pope, Western Carolina

3B Taylor Garris, Samford

OF Carter Grote, Furman

OF Ben Spitznagel, UNCG

OF McClain Bradley, Wofford

DH Cody Miller, Wofford