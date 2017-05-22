Bucs Owenby, Smith named to All-Conference teams

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (May 22, 2017) – ETSU junior catcher Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) and freshman third baseman Cullen Smith (Lebanon, Tenn.) were both named to All-Southern Conference teams, which was announced by the league offices on Monday.
Owenby earned First Team honors at catcher in the Coaches All-Southern Conference Team and Sports Media Association All-Conference Team, and Smith was recognized on the All-Freshman Team after his rookie campaign in the Blue and Gold.
Owenby, who was named the SoCon Player of the Week on Sunday, is leading the team in batting average (.352), home runs (12), RBIs (48), walks (37), slugging percentage (.581) and on-base percentage (.445). The junior has started in all 54 games for the Bucs where he has started 45 games behind the plate and nine as the designated hitter. In the month of May, Owenby is hitting .413 in 12 starts while tallying 13 RBIs off 19 hits. In that same span, he has contributed four home runs and three doubles while slugging .739.
Smith is one of five Buccaneers who has started every game this year, but he is the only freshman on that list. He finished the regular season with a .294 batting average, and he totaled 58 hits including 12 doubles, one triple and a pair of home runs. In his freshman season, he plated 35 RBIs while touching home 36 times. He even walked 29 times, which is the second-most on the squad, while striking out only 30 times. In conference games this year, Smith is hitting .299, which is the third-highest on the team, while touching home 24 times and connecting with six doubles.
Mercer’s Ryan Hagan and Western Carolina’s Bryson Bowman were honored as Co-Players of the Year while The Citadel’s JP Sears was named Pitcher of the Year. UNCG’s third baseman Caleb Webster was awarded Freshman of the Year honors, and Mercer’s head coach Craig Gibson was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Bears to their third straight regular season title.
ETSU will begin its postseason schedule on Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. as the Bucs take on 2nd seed Western Carolina in the Southern Conference Tournament presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
2017 SoCon Baseball Coaches All-Southern Conference Teams
Player of the Year – Ryan Hagan, Sr., SS, Mercer
Player of the Year – Bryson Bowman, R-Sr., OF, Western Carolina
Pitcher of the Year – JP Sears, Jr., LHP, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year – Caleb Webster, 3B, UNCG
Coach of the Year – Craig Gibson, Mercer
First team
SP JP Sears, The Citadel
SP Will Gaddis, Furman
RP Robert Broom, Mercer
C Hagen Owenby, ETSU
1B Brett Hash, Wofford
2B Danny Edgeworth, Mercer
2B Nobu Suzuki, Western Carolina
SS Ryan Hagan, Mercer
3B Caleb Webster, UNCG
OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG
OF Tyler Tharp, VMI
OF Bryson Bowman, Western Carolina
DH JT Thomas, Mercer
Second team
SP Josh Winder, VMI
SP Bryan Sammons, Western Carolina
RP Wyatt Burns, Samford
C Carson Waln, Wofford
1B Brandon Elmy, Furman
2B Troy Dixon, Samford
SS Brett Pope, Western Carolina
3B Jonathan Sabo, The Citadel
OF Carter Grote, Furman
OF Ben Spitznagel, UNCG
OF McClain Bradley, Wofford
DH Cesar Trejo, UNCG
All-freshman team
Will Abbott, The Citadel
Bryce Leasure, The Citadel
Cullen Smith, ETSU
Dillon Love, Furman
Alex Crotty, Mercer
Caleb Webster, UNCG
Branden Fryman, Samford
Taylor Garris, Samford
Anthony Mulrine, Samford
Ayrton Schafer, Samford
Andrew Robinson, Western Carolina
Matt Ellmyer, Wofford
Brett Rodriguez, Wofford
