Bristol, TN attorney sentenced on multiple charges of theft

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Don W. Cooper (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A former Bristol, Tenn., attorney pleaded guilty Monday morning in Sullivan County Criminal Court to stealing from estates he managed.

Don Cooper pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from four separate estates, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus. The thefts totaled $350,000.

Cooper was indicted in April 2016. The 72-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and he must serve 30 percent.

Previous stories: 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s