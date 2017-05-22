Bristol, TN attorney sentenced on multiple charges of theft

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A former Bristol, Tenn., attorney pleaded guilty Monday morning in Sullivan County Criminal Court to stealing from estates he managed.

Don Cooper pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from four separate estates, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus. The thefts totaled $350,000.

Cooper was indicted in April 2016. The 72-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and he must serve 30 percent.

