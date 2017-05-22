5 TDOT projects, nearly $101M investment, announced for Johnson County, TN

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The northernmost section of northeast Tennessee is slated for several road improvement projects thanks to the IMPROVE Act.

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee revealed five TDOT-funded projects that will impact Johnson County residents.

The total investment or impact for Johnson County, including cities and other municipalities is $8.3 million which will be paid through by local revenue over the course of 15 years.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is investing nearly $92.5 million towards the projects.

The biggest project costs $90 million and includes improving State Route 91 leading to the Virginia state line towards.

The total investment by the state and locally is nearly $101 million. The improvement projects include the following bridges and roads in Johnson County:

Stage Coach Loop Bridge over Doe Creek – $199,000

Forge Creek Circle Bridge over Forge Creek – $349,000

Little Dry Run Road Bridge over Roan Creek – $986,000

Slimp Branch Road Bridge over Roan Creek – $943,000

Rural access improvement on State Route 91 from Cold Springs Road to the Virginia State lin (7.81 miles) – $90,000,000

Total TDOT investment Johnson County Projects: $92,477,000

Total 15-year local investment – $8,306,079