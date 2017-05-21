Woman falls to her death at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is dead after falling from the East Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Haywood County.

The sheriff’s technical rescue team were able to find 83-year-old, Nancy Ann Martin’s body just after 1 p.m. Friday approximately 150 feet below the overlook near Milepost 418.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials say her companion called 911 and NPS Law Enforcement Rangers. The two were visiting from Richmond, VA.

Park officials say a fatality like this happens very infrequently. But, they do warn if people are visiting overlooks on the Parkway to stay on paved areas.

The incident is under investigation.