Vacant home catches fire, Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigating

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Watauga Sunday evening.

A person driving on Highway 19E saw smoke and called it in to authorities.

Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Benny Colbaugh, said the three-story home on Coon Hollow Road was vacant at the time of the fire.

Coulbaugh said a second structure next to the home also caught fire, but damage to that structure was minimal.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating whether this fire was suspicious, because the home was vacant, and had no power.

Several fire area fire departments including Hampton and Stoney Creek also responded to the fire.