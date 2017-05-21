UN plans to discuss latest Korean missile test

By Published:
People watch a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 21, 2017. North Korea on Sunday fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Diplomats say the United Nations Security Council plans to hold urgent consultations on the latest North Korea missile test.

The council diplomats say the closed discussion was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea and will take place Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting has not been officially announced.

U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appears to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the rocket flew eastward about 500 kilometers (310 miles). The U.S. military tracked the missile before it fell into the sea.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s