Trump gears up for address to Muslim world

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – The leaders of Arab and Muslim-majority countries are gathering to hear President Donald Trump speak in Saudi Arabia.

The president is set to deliver a speech Sunday calling for unity across the Muslim world in the fight against terrorism.

Excerpts released by the White House show he’ll tell Muslim leaders that stamping out terror threats will require “honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires.”

The speech will be Trump’s first substantive remarks since he landed in the Middle East Saturday. He’s on a five-stop tour that will include stops in Israel and Italy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

