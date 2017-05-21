Sycamore Shoals hosts 23rd annual Siege of Fort Watauga

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Folks in the Tri-Cities got the chance to go back in time for the 23rd annual Siege of Fort Watauga.

Sycamore Shoals state park in Elizabethton hosted this weekend’s events, which included a battle reenactment on Saturday as well as a variety of other exhibits demonstrating 18th century life.

Organizers said the event is a great opportunity to see, smell, taste and learn about local history.

“We want young people to come here and take away a better knowledge of their history, things that their ancestors did to create this community and the nation as a whole,” said Chad Bogart, museum curatorial assistant.

Organizers expect over 1,000 spectators and about 200 re-enactors visited the event this weekend.

