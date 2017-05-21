Seoul says North Korea fires an unidentified projectile

By Published:
FILE - This file image made from video of an undated still image broadcast in a news bulletin on Monday, May 15, 2017, by North Korea's KRT shows leader Kim Jong Un at what was said to be a missile test site at an undisclosed location in North Korea after the North on Monday, May 15 boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. North Korea on Sunday, May 21, fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. (KRT via AP Video, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, in what could be the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its nuclear weapons and missile development.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectile was fired Sunday from an area around Pukchang. It provided no other details.

The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s