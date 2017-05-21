Rain cancels Sunday’s sneak peek event at Wetlands Water Park

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – While Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough was planning to hold a preview event before this season’s grand opening, Mother Nature had other plans.

Park officials said Saturday’s sunshine brought about 300 guests to the park for the first day of a “Sneak Peek Weekend,” but the scene was much different Sunday.

Wetlands Water Park’s director Matt Townsend said they had to cancel Sunday’s event due to all the rain.

“It is a very sad day at Wetlands, unfortunately. We don’t like the rain, of course we need it we understand that, but we’d much rather be open and having fun in the sun,” Townsend said.

Fun is still in store for next weekend. Wetlands Water Park’s official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.