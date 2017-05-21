One Hamblen County inmate in custody, one still missing

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – One of the two inmates who escaped from the Hamblen County Jail Saturday night has been caught according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers with the HCSD say inmates Dakota Truslow and Michael Teal escaped the jail around 10:30 p.m.

The escape happened after an officer was assaulted. The officer sustained several injuries to the face, but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnigan said the escape happened as a direct result of overcrowding at the jail.

Authorities confirmed early Sunday morning Michael Teal was taken back into custody.

The search for Truslow is continuing. No word on where he may be or if he could be dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department at (423) 585-2700.