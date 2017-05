JONESVILLE, VA- The Gate City baseball team earned an 8-7 walk-off win against John Battle to capture the number one seed in the Clinch Mountain Conference Saturday.

The Blue Devils trailed John Battle 7-6 heading into the bottom of the 7th. With the bases loaded, Tyler Gardner hit a sac-fly to left to tie the game at 7. Andrew Williams drove in the winning run in the following at-bat, driving an rbi single into right field.