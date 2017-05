BRISTOL, TN- Chad Poole took the checkered flag in an abbreviated finish in the Modified A Feature at the Short Track U.S. Nationals Saturday.

Poole dominated the race, but it was a wreck late in the race that had everyone talking. Lucas ripley plowed into the Stephen Klinect in turn two, rolling Klinect’s car over Tyler Nuckles. All the drivers were checked and fortunately released from the care center.