Body pulled from car found submerged at NC golf course

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after pulling a body from a car submerged at a North Carolina golf course.

Southern Pines police tell local media outlets they got a call at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Longleaf Golf Course and Family Club.

Officials say they pulled a body out of the water and deployed a dive team to make sure no one else was inside the car.

Authorities say they think the car went into the water overnight, and no one saw it until daylight. The name of the person found inside hasn’t been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

