2 future British kings attend Pippa’s wedding

By Published:
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

ENGLEFIELD, England (AP) – There were spring weddings all across England on Saturday, but only Pippa Middleton’s nuptials featured two likely future British kings on the guest list.

That would be her brother-in-law, Prince William, and her nephew, Prince George.

Prince Harry was at the church as well – without his girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle – along with Pippa’s sister Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Charlotte.

George, 3, was a page boy, and Charlotte, 2, a bridesmaid. Both were on their best behavior throughout the ceremony.

Other guests included the groom’s brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, with his friend Donna Air, tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

There’s speculation that Harry may escort Markle to the private reception planned for Saturday afternoon. No official guest list has been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s