Toppers Lyon signs with Roane State;Jr. Bucs Houston signs with King

JOHNSON CITY —  This afternoon on the Hill star basketball player Bowden Lyon signed a national letter of intent with Roane State. This past season the Science Hill forward averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assist a game. He was also all big 7 1st team all conference on a Topper basketball team that won the region 1-AAA championship 3 times.

At University High star soccer player Maya Houston will follow her brother to King University where she to will play soccer for the King Tornado.
Houston, a team captain and midfielder with the Jr. Bucs was among the team leaders in career assist with 15 and goals with 19. She also helped lead the team to the round of 16 state sectionals.

