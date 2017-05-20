Racks by the Tracks celebrating 10th year

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Barbeque, beer and music are all part of Racks by the Tracks at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

The family-friendly festival is celebrating its 10th year.

“It is surreal to look back and think of this being the decade anniversary of Racks by the Tracks. When we started this 10 years ago we had 450 attendees come out, and now we stand at 15,000 people,” said the festival’s founder, Kanishka Biddanda.

The festival is impacting traffic in Kingsport. Clinchfield Street is shutdown Saturday.

Racks by the Tracks wraps up at 10 p.m.

