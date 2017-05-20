Johnson City man behind bars after police say he tried to run over neighbor

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is behind bars after police say he tried to run over a neighbor. According to police reports, 44-year-old Francis Matthews was arrested Friday night and charged with aggravated assault.

Police were called to a disturbance on Linden Street in Johnson City around 10:05 p.m. The investigation revealed that a verbal argument escalated into an Aggravated Assault. During the argument, police say Matthews intentionally drove his vehicle toward a neighbor, nearly striking him. The neighbor was not injured during the assault.

Matthews is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

