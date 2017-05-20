JC Kiwanis Club hosts first soap box derby

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The warm weather set the stage for the very first Soap Box Derby put on by the Johnson City Kiwanis club.

The event took place behind the Borla plant off of I-26 at exit 27.

Time trials began at 9 a.m., followed by heat races at 10 a.m.

Organizers said the goal was to have fun while teaching children about science, technology, math and engineering.

“It was a great way to partnership with our community and provide something for the children to learn and have fun with,” said Shannon Jones, Vice President of Johnson City Kiwanis.

Organizers said the soap box derby is something they want to see happen in the community year after year.

