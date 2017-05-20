Bristol, VA firefighters say potential staff cuts could impact safety

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Tri-Cities firefighters spent the afternoon Saturday speaking to people in the community about possible staff cuts to the Bristol, Virginia fire department.

It comes after City Council agreed on a budget proposal Thursday night to cut 10 firefighter positions. That would drop the current number of 43 down to 33. There has also been talk of closing one of the city’s fire stations.

“We’re out here passing these flyers out today to educate the public on the life safety issues involved with these cuts. Once these cuts are made it will increase response times and that’s the difference between life and death every day,” said Todd Gentry, Vice President of the Bristol, Virginia Professional Firefighters Association.

Gentry said the Firefighters Association plans on presenting information to City Council at Tuesday’s upcoming meeting.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.