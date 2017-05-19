Vols Moss Throws One-Hitter in 5-0 Win Over Longwood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Meghan Gregg and Jenna Holcomb each drove in a pair of runs while Matty Moss was dominant in the circle in a 5-0 victory for No. 10 Tennessee over Longwood in Friday’s NCAA Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Volunteers’ co-head coach Ralph Weekly earned his 1,300th career win as the Big Orange advanced to tomorrow’s winner’s bracket game against USC Upstate at noon ET.

Moss tossed a one-hit, complete-game shutout and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts to lead the Volunteers to their 13th shutout of the year. The sophomore right hander improved to 24-2 on the year with her sixth complete-game shutout of the season.

With her two RBIs, Gregg increase her season total to 73, just four off the UT single-season record of 77 held by Kristi Durant(2005) and Bridget Jackson (1995).

The Vols (45-10) opened the scoring early with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff single by Aubrey Leach, Holcomb and Gregg recorded back-to-back RBI singles to spot the Vols a quick two-run lead.

The duo of Holcomb and Gregg struck again in the third with two more big hits. Holcomb singled to center field to drive in CJ McClain and Gregg hit a monster home run into the parking lot past the right-field wall to make it 4-0.

Brooke Vines added to the Tennessee lead with a solo shot of her own in the sixth inning. The California native lined a 1-1 pitch into the outfield bleachers in right-center field for her fourth home runs of the season, giving the Big Orange a 5-0 lead heading into the seventh inning. Vines finished the day 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Jordan Clark had the lone hit for Longwood (28-28) while Elizabeth McCarthy took the loss for the Lancers, giving up four runs on six hits in four innings of work.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will play USC Upstate in tomorrow’s winner’s bracket game at noon. The winner will advance to Sunday’s regional championship game(s) while the loser will have to play again later in the day in an elimination game at 5 p.m.

1,300 WINS FOR RALPH WEEKLY: Vols’ co-head coach Ralph Weekly became just the fourth coach in Division I history to reach the 1,300th win plateau. Weekly currently ranks fourth all time in career wins at the NCAA Division I level.

GREGG CHASING RBI RECORD: Junior shortstop Meghan Gregg inched closer to the Tennessee single-season RBI record after driving in two runs on Friday night. She now has 73 on the season, tied with Tonya Callahan for third most in program history.