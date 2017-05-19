Vols land huge commitment from top in-state target

By Published:
247SPORTS

KNOXVILLE — Top247 junior safety Brendon Harris of Baylor school in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced Friday on his twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.
The 6-foot-0.5, 205-pound Harris chose the Vols over scholarship offers from more than 15 schools, including Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, South Carolina and Ole Miss, giving Tennessee its 10th known commitment for the 2018 class.
Harris is ranked the nation’s no. 151 overall prospect and no. 16 safety in the 247sports.

 

BY 247SPORTS

