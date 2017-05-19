Vols Drop 2-0 Decision to Mizzou

May 19, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was held without a hit over the final eight innings on Friday night as it fell to Missouri, 2-0, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols (27-24, 7-20 SEC) and Tigers (34-21, 13-16 SEC) will conclude their regular-season-ending series on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. ET and will be preceded by a Senior Day ceremony at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee right-hander Garrett Stallings (3-4) took the loss despite a solid outing on the hill. The freshman struck out a season-best five batters and walked just one in 7.2 innings — also a season-high.

Stallings’ lone blemish came in the top of the second when Mizzou senior Kirby McGuire lifted a two-run home run over the left field wall. It was the only scoring play of the game, but proved more than enough for Tigers pitcher Cole Bartlett (6-2) who went the distance and gave up just one hit.

Freshman Justin Ammons supplied the Vols’ only hit of the game, reaching on a single through the right side in the bottom of the first. Tennessee would produce only three more baserunners over the final eight innings of play — two of which reached on walks and another on a fielding error.

Bartlett retired 16 consecutive Vols from the third inning to the eighth.

No Tennessee baserunner advanced past first base on Friday night, but UT nearly got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Jeff Moberg lifted a high fly ball to left center. The ball carried only as far as the warning track, though, resulting in the final out of the inning.

Sophomore Will Neely came on in relief with two outs and two on in the eight, stymying a potential two-out rally for Mizzou by inducing a groundout to third base.

Neely would retire all four Tiger hitters he faced, notching one strikeout along the way.

In the do-or-die ninth, the Vols saw the tying run come to the plate when Will Heflin reached on an error to begin the frame, but a 4-6-3 double play and strikeout over the next two at-bats ended the contest.

Tennessee Quick Hits

Tennessee holds a 6-8 record in Friday games in 2017.

Friday night’s 2-0 loss came on the heels of a 5-0 defeat to the Tigers in Thursday’s series-opener. Those results mark the first time that Tennessee has been shut out in back-to-back games since April 2011 against South Carolina.

Jordan Rodgersrecorded five assists at third base on Friday night, displaying his range at the hot corner with a pair of impressive backhanded stabs along the baseline.

Friday’s game lasted just 1:57, marking the shortest game of the season for the Vols. Thursday’s series-opener against Mizzou lasted just 2:02, meaning that UT and MU have played their last 18 innings in just 3:59.

On Deck for the Vols: Tennessee concludes the 2017 regular season on Saturday when it faces Mizzou at 2 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. A Senior Day ceremony will precede the first pitch, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s attendance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium: 1,703.