Two juveniles confess to setting fire to vacant IGA building in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport authorities say two juveniles have confessed to setting fire to a vacant building in the downtown area.

The Kingsport Fire Department says the call came in around 3:13 p.m. on Thursday. Fire crews arrived on the scene within minutes of the call with nearly 30 firefighters arriving on the scene.

KFD says it appears the fire started inside the building — when fire crews arrived at the scene, they quickly determined there was no visibility inside and called off an “interior attack of the building”.

Multiple people were in the area at the time of the fire.

Witnesses were questioned and allegedly told authorities they saw two juveniles in the area. Authorities say they have confessions from the teens.

The Kingsport Fire Department reports the scene is still dangerous and it is still not safe to go inside.

Charges are pending against the juveniles, both are boys.

