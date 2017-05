(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closely monitoring a spill in North Carolina that will impact motorists traveling in and out of the state.

A liquid asphalt spill is causing traffic to back up into Tennessee. Earlier this morning a tanker carrying the fluid overturned.

Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the Knoxville region, says Interstate-40 East near mile mark 7 is expected to be closed for “ours to come”.

Nagi encourages drivers to use alternate routes.

