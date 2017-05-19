Southwest Airlines soon to offer direct flights to Cancun from Nashville

WKRN web staff Published:
Courtesy: Southwest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will soon offer direct flights to Cancun from Nashville.

Music City will become the 16th Southwest U.S. city to offer international service on Saturdays all year long – and just in time for the holiday season.

Beginning November 11, travelers can fly nonstop on Saturdays from Nashville to Cancun one-way for as low as $149.

Starting November 5, travelers will also gain a new daily nonstop service to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport with fares as low as $49 each way.

All non-stop service is subject to requisite governmental approvals.

For more information, visit Southwest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s