SCSO honors fallen officers with memorial ceremony

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) Friday morning, the Sullivan county sheriff’s department held its annual Fallen Officer’s Memorial service.

This marks the ninth year the sheriff’s department has paid tribute the those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Since 1907 the department has lost 9 officers in the line of duty.

The guest speaker was David Browning known as the “Mayberry Deputy.

The Sullivan Central High School Band sang the NationalAntem and Amazing Grace and the event concluded with a twenty-one gun salute and the playing of Taps.

