Noles, Braden & Smith pace super late models during Friday practice at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (May 19, 2017) – Super Late Model drivers Trevor Noles, Travis Braden and Chandler Smith led each of Friday’s three practice sessions for the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Smith, a native of Jasper, Ga., was the fastest overall with a time of 14.457 at 132.725 mph in his Smith General Contracting Chevy SS. Noles was quickest in the first practice session with a time of 14.615 seconds at 123.161 mph in his Noles Cabinets Toyota Camry. Braden improved on Noles’ time in the second session with a 14.537 at 123.882 in his Team Platinum Camry. Noles was also third-quickest in the second session, clocking an effort of 14.592 at 123.355.

“This thing has been fast off the truck all day long,” Noles said. ”This would be the biggest win of my career. It’s going to take a great car because there is a lot of great competition here. We’ll need a car that can last 100 laps.”

The Super Late Model class will have a racing legend lead the field to green on Sunday as nine-time Bristol winner Rusty Wallace has been named the official pace car driver. Wallace’s son, Steven, will compete in the 100 lap event, which will be sponsored by RustyWallaceCars.com.

This weekend’s highly-anticipated inaugural event will showcase the world’s best short track racers as they compete for the first time on the high-banks of The World’s Fastest Half-Mile, one of the most famous short tracks in the world.

Scott Neal and Travis Braden posted the quickest laps in the Pro Late Model class at 14.864 and 14.980.

Bradley McCaskill led Late Model Stock car with a 15.314 (117.540). He was followed by local racer Danny O’Quinn and JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry.

Doug Moff posted the best lap in Modifieds at a 16.614 at 115.493 while Chuck Barnes Jr. (17.692 at 108.456) and Mark Mason (18.827 at 101.917) led Street Stock and Compacts, respectively.

The six classes of competition during the event include Super Late Model, Pro/Crate Late Model, Late Model Stock, Modified, Street Stock and Compact divisions. The five sanctioning bodies are represented include CRA (Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Street Stock), CARS Tour (Super Late Models, Late Model Stock), Southern Super Series (Super Late Model), National Short Track Alliance (Modifieds), VORES Compact Touring Series (Compacts).