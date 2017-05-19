New campground facilities celebrate grand opening in Grundy, VA

GRUNDY, VA – Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure cut the ribbon Friday, May 19 officially marking the opening of the cabins and campground facilities at the new outdoor adventure center, near Grundy.

The venue is one of Virginia’s newest tourism opportunities, located at the Spearhead Trails/Coal Canyon ATV/OHV/Mountain Biking Trailhead in Buchanan County.

“This is a day we have been working toward for a long time and we are excited to celebrate our grand opening,” said Billie Campbell, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure president. “We have five cabins ready and 19 full hook-up RV sites, all of which provide easy access for ATV enthusiasts and mountain bikers to ride Spearhead Trails’ Coal Canyon Trail. We also have primitive tent camping sites available.”

Campbell recognized the many people who had made the project possible, including Patrick Owens and Larry David Ratliff, his Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Partners; the Virginia Tourism Corporation, represented at the event by Michelle Workman; the Heart of Appalachia, represented by Kitty Barker; Spearhead Trails, represented by Shawn Lindsey; the local chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, represented by Leon Boyd and John Taylor; and the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, represented by Roger Rife, Craig Stiltner and Earl Scott and Buchanan County Administrator Craig Horn; Grundy Town Manager James Keen; and Virginia Delegate Will Morefield.

Following the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to tour the cabins and the bathhouse which features laundry, vending, restroom and shower facilities. Archery tag was also set up and guests were able to try their hand at the new offering which combines archery skills with dodgeball skills for a fast-paced fun game for those of all ages.

Cabela’s representatives were on hand with The Intimidator UTV and other items on display from their Power Sports division. Test rides were offered on the Coal Canyon Trail to those with valid Spearhead Trail permits.

The festivities were planned to end at dusk with a bonfire and a s’mores station to add a sweet finish to the evening.

Construction of the cabins and campground began last June. Phase one involved the construction of five standard cabins, with Phase two of the campground focused on the construction of two deluxe two-bedroom cabins and another standard cabin.

Construction has also started on the new 7,500-square-foot visitor center, which when complete in late 2017, will offer interactive wildlife displays, an observation deck featuring panoramic views of Southwest Virginia’s beautiful mountain region and more. The visitor center being constructed on site will feature an artisan/heritage area to highlight area arts and crafts, a consignment area, gift shop and banquet/event room when complete. The visitor center will also serve as a location for visitors to secure ATV permits to ride the Spearhead Trails, including Coal Canyon, and ultimately will serve as a location at which to rent ATVs or mountain bikes.

An ATV playground, complete with track, mud pit and obstacle course will be added this summer and will give ATV enthusiasts a place to practice their skills before heading out on the trails. Archery tag and seasonal elk tours are available at the facilities now.

An elk habitat feeding plot located just over the mountain from the cabins, makes seeing the elk from the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure grounds a common occurrence early in the morning, or near sunset when the elk are most active.

A rock climbing wall, and an all-season tubing slope will round out the adventure offerings on the mountain. Those elements are expected to be complete in late 2017.

For more information, or booking availability, interested persons may visit http://www.sgadventures.com. Southern Gap Outdoor is also on Facebook and on Instagram, or may be reached by telephone at 276-244-1111.