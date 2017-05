Chris is live at Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que where they are celebrating one year in Johnson City!

He talks with owner, Bridgett Murphree about competing in the Spring Wing Fling in Kingsport on the 19th, and their Moedown, on May 20th, with a low country boil, drink specials, and music from Grammy nominated Travis Bowlin!

For more, visit their website.