Map shows road closures for Racks by the Tracks

KINGSPORT, TN – Due to the Racks by the Tracks festival on Saturday, May 20, Clinchfield St, from Center Street to Press Street, will close Friday, May 19 at 5:00 pm to prepare for the festival.

Both directions of traffic will be closed and will remain closed through the duration of the event Saturday evening.

In addition to the Clinchfield St closure, several road closures will occur this Saturday due to the festival and its activities. Please refer to the attached map of the Racks by the Tracks ‘SPF 10K & 5K’ road races staring at 9:00 am and 10:30 am, respectively.

On Saturday, May 20, the Farmer’s Market and Carousel will be closed due to the event. The Farmer’s Market will resume its normal schedule on Wednesday, May 24. The carousel will operate on normal hours Friday and Sunday.

Visitors to the carousel should use the entrance facing Food City this week to avoid preparations and clean up for the festival.

For more information regarding the Racks by the Tracks festival, please go to the website atwww. racks by the tracks .com/.