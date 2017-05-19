Kyle Larson takes poles for NASCAR All-Star race

By Published:
Kyle Larson leaves the garage area after the final practice before Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 18, 2015, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Larson too the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Kurt Busch was assessed a penalty.

Larson had an average speed of 144.839 mph over three laps that also included a mandatory four-tire pit stop Friday night. Kyle Busch will start alongside Larson on the front row Saturday night.

Kurt Busch appeared to have locked up the pole after finishing a second faster than Larson, but officials assessed a 10-second penalty after it was determined he had two loose lug nuts.

It was Larson’s first pole in his first attempt at All-Star qualifying. He ran in the NASCAR All-Star race last year, but the qualifying was rained out.

“It’s pretty cool,” Larson said. “Everybody but us made mistakes that last round of qualifying.”

