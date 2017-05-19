Kyle Busch wins Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Busch raced to his second straight NASCAR Truck Series victory Friday night, leading 90 of 134 laps in a dominating run at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch has 48 career Truck Series victories and 173 wins overall in NASCAR’s top three series, also winning 38 Cup races and 86 Xfinity events.

Busch led all three stages en route to his seventh Truck Series win at Charlotte.

Points leader Johnny Sauter was second. Christopher Bell, Busch’s teammate who started on the pole, battled back from a lap down to finish third. Ryan Truex was fourth, followed by Timothy Peters and Matt Crafton.

Austin Cindric, who graduated from high school earlier in the day, spun out on lap 32, but rallied to finish 13th.

