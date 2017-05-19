Founded in 1999, Keystone Dental Care is a non-profit dental clinic, whose mission is providing basic dental care to adults 19 years or older who meet federal poverty guidelines. They are funded by State grants, but also depend on private donations and local community support to keep the clinic operational. On Monday, June 5th, you can take advantage of the beautiful weather and get out and hit some balls all for a good cause! Mark Matteau and Dr. George Karnes are here to talk to us about the Keystone Dental Care’s Golf Tournament. For more, visit their website.

