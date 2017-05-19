Jonesborough to host town-yard sale this weekend

Jonesborough welcomes the public to its annual spring town-wide yard sale on Sat., May 20th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The yard sale is a fundraising effort to assist with the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Services Association. Spaces are 10×10 and will cost $15 for a single, $25 for two and $30 for three. Reservations are required.

The sale will take place along the sidewalks throughout the Historic District. Other shops and restaurants along Jonesborough’s Main Street will be participating in the event with a variety of bargains.

The event is part of the 502-mile festive roadside sale which is held on US 11 from Meridian, Miss. through Birmingham, Ala. The US 11 sale also takes places in Dade Co., Ga., as well as Chattanooga to Knoxville and Jonesborough. Jonesborough has historically been one of the largest stops on the 502-mile route.

For more information on the yard sale or to participate, contact Jeff Gurley at 423-913-2663 or visit jonesborough.com. For more information on the 502-mile sale visit http://www.us11antiquealley.com.