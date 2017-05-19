Friday is last day of work for about 200 Greene Valley employees

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- Friday is the last day of work for about 200 employees at Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville. Greene Valley is the last state-run institution for people with disabilities and one of the largest employers in Greene County.

The state is closing Greene Valley as part of a lawsuit settlement. The date for that closure has been repeatedly pushed back. The entire facility was set to close Friday. It will now remain open for 11 more days, according to the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities spokesperson Cara Kumari.

She said for 200 employees Friday is their final day at Greene Valley, but the state will keep 54 employees to continue operations. It is now expected to close by May 30th.

Kumari said there are currently nine residents still living at Greene Valley. All the residents are being transitioned in to private community homes.

Kumari attributes the most recent delay of the closure to weather that delayed some of the final construction for the homes in the Chattanooga area.

Back in April, News Channel 11 learned representatives from the state Department of Human Resources, state retirement plan and TSEA met with impacted employees to discuss the RIF benefits package. Eligible employees will receive a lump sum of $3,200 and two years of tuition benefits at any state university, community college or technology center.

