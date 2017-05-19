East Tennessee stepmom found guilty of child abuse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County stepmother was sentenced Friday after being convicted of aggravated child abuse and reckless endangerment.

Jessica Ann Cox, 43, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

On May 28, 2013, Cox’s two stepsons escaped from their home at 834 Canton Hollow Road where they had been handcuffed to a kitchen cabinet.

The fourteen and sixteen-year-old victims walked to Farragut High School where school custodians called 911 and the boys were taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The children say Cox and their biological father handcuffed them, deprived them of food and struck them with items like mallets and rolling pins. Also, they say they were submerged in ice baths and forced to kneel on uncooked rice.