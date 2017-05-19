Driver injured after horses spooked by person in dinosaur costume

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WJHL) — A carriage driver was taken to the hospital after a person in a dinosaur disguise spooked two horses.

Tommy Doyle, the manager of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the person in the suit ignored warnings to move away from the horses. The horses reacted, causing the driver to be thrown from the carriage and one of the horses to take a seated position.

The driver suffered a broken foot.

Animal rights activists are using this as a platform for their message of shutting down the carriage industry.

Palmetto Carriage Works fired back saying they love their animals and their well being is their top priority.

Dolye issued the following statement about the incident.

“Around 5:30 p.m. today one of Palmetto Carriage Works carriage tours was approached by an individual dressed in a dinosaur costume. The person ignored multiple warnings from the carriage driver and bystanders to move away from the horses. The horses reacted, causing the driver to be thrown from the carriage and one of the horses to take a seated position.”

The driver was transported to the hospital and suffered a broken foot. The horse named Yogi received very minor abrasions and is resting well back at the Big Red Barn with the other horse named Boo Boo.

Today’s assault is outrageous and has no place in Charleston. The harassment our horses and mules receive from radical animal rights activists is creating an environment that is dangerous for animals and people. The City of Charleston needs to condemn these tactics and warn groups that encourage this behavior that their rhetoric is fueling this danger.

Palmetto Carriage Works loves our animals and their wellbeing is our top priority. We wish we could say the same about the individual in the dinosaur costume and the groups encouraging this dangerous behavior.”