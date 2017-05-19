CCSO investigating swastika painted on Tweetsie Trail

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators are trying to find out who painted a swastika on a popular Tri-Cities hiking and biking trail.

This is a case of vandalism being investigated by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

A man who was biking the trail earlier this week sent us photos of the swastika. It was at the Milligan Depot rest stop on the Tweetsie Trail just down the road from Happy Valley Elementary.

The Tweetsie Trail Task Force said the paint has since been removed by the city of Johnson City. Dan Schumaier of the task force tells us reports like this along the trial are rare and most people respect and enjoy the area.

The sheriff’s office believes juveniles might be responsible.

A mother and daughter we spoke with say they’re disheartened but this won’t stop them from enjoying the trail.

“Certainly a swastika sends a message, a certain very negative message an unfortunate message and it’s also just defacing public property and I think it’s really unfortunate someone chose to do that,” Johnson City resident, Theresa Garbe said.

We’ll let you known when we receive new information from the sheriff’s office.

