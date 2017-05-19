What’s Working: Camp Read-A-Lot

Students in the three Elizabethton City Schools will take a love for reading into the summer thanks to “Camp Read-A-Lot”.

“This experience is not only enriching, but it will also keep them in the routine of reading each day and practicing the skills they’ve learned throughout the school year,” said Director Julie Hartsook.

Camp Read-A -ot is part of a larger statewide vision titled “Read to Be Ready”.

“That’s what we want for all of our students — for them to enter with a level playing field and be able to make the same gains and learn the same content with the same pacing same schedules that their peers are doing,” said reading coordinator Anna Hurley

Westside Elementary first-grade teacher Julie Hartsook secured the $28,000.00 grant.

“What that will go to is different genres of texts, different rich literature that we are going to use in the classroom,” said Hartsook.

The camp will serve 35 rising kindergarteners, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, grade students.

” What we did was cross reference socio-economic groups as well as students who are in educational need,” said Hartsook.

“Camp Read- A-Lot” students will meet at East Side Elementary School. Elizabethton was one of the 212 school districts statewide to host this summer reading program.

It’s an honor for us to be chosen. We really feel that this will benefit our students,” said Hartsook.

And a great way for students to keep a love of reading throughout the summer.

“I hope they get an enriching experience. I also hope they gain some extra strategies and some skills that are needed for their next grade year,” said Hartsook.

Camp Read-A-Lot will take place from June 5-30, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, this year 11,000 students will benefit from the programs. So far, $30 million has been invested into this program statewide.