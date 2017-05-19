Bristol, VA City Council agrees on proposal to cut 10 firefighter positions

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – If budget talks for the city of Bristol, Virginia are approved, ten firefighters may be out of a job.

The majority of the city council Thursday night agreed on a proposal to cut 10 firefighter positions, dropping the current number of 43 down to 33.

There has also been talk of closing one of the city’s fire stations.

City council member Kevin Mumpower said he thinks the changes are important to build up the city’s reserve fund, which he said would allow the city to be in a good position to do future capital projects.

Mumpower said he does not think the cuts will impact safety.

Mayor Bill Hartley, however, said he is concerned about the cuts. He thinks the cut is drastic and will have an impact on public safety.

Still, the current discussions will not become final decisions until the budget is approved.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.