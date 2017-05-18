WCSO: Two brothers arrested following shots fired call at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people following a report of shots fired at a home on Mosier Road in Johnson City Wednesday.

According to a WCSO news release, an argument occurred at the home, which then escalated to the suspect — Scott Rainey, 29, of Johnson City — firing two rounds at the victims.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies arrived at the home around 4 p.m. and located Scott Rainey in an out building on the property.

Scott Rainey reportedly had a Cobray .9mm handgun in his possession.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Scott Rainey’s brother — Shaun Rainey — was a victim in the incident, but they also learned he had a warrant for theft of services out of Washington County.

Both Scott and Shaun Rainey were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Scott Rainey was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence and two separate counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $150,000 bond.

Shaun Rainey was charged with theft of services. He was being held on $1,000 bond.

Both were scheduled to appear in Sessions Court for their arraignment on Thursday.

