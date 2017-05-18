VSP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

SOUTHWEST VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Southwest Virginia.

Investigators said around 6 a.m. David Earl Christensen, 54, of Burley, Idaho, was riding his bicycle when he was hit from behind by a vehicle on the northbound side of Route 19 in Tazewell County.

Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and now they’re asking for help finding the suspect.

Investigators have no description to go on, but are asking that anyone with any information that could possibly help to come forward by calling or emailing the Virginia State Police.

