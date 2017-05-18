High school in Tennessee rocked by 3 suicides loses another to drowning

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE/AP) – Rescue crews have found the body of a teen who fell off a boat in West Knox County and did not resurface.

The body of Joshua Armon Davis, 18, was found around 10 p.m. through the use of sonar technology, according to John Whited with the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says around 3:30 p.m., the teen fell off a boat in the Little Turkey Creek area of Ft. Loudoun Lake near Virtue Road.

Two other people were on the boat at the time. Witnesses said the victim had a personal flotation device in his hand, went under and never resurfaced.

Several types of watercraft and divers were being utilized to search for the victim, including a TWRA remote operated vehicle. Officials say the water ranges from 8 feet to 60 feet deep and there is no visibility in the water.

The teen drowned the same day community members gathered to remember three fellow high schoolers who died earlier in the year.

During the search, Concord United Methodist Church held a service for the Farragut high community after the suicides of two sophomores and one senior this year.