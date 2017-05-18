Tennessee AG sues company labeled a government impostor

The Associated Press Published:
Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee attorney general is suing a California company over claims that it sent government-styled invoices to make new homeowners pay to receive copies of their deeds.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s office on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against LA Investors LLC, based in southern California, and its principals, Roberto Romero and Laura Romero.

According to the lawsuit, LA Investors was doing business under the name Local Records Office when it mailed out the invoices asking for payments. Slatery’s office says people paid LA Investors for copies of deeds when they’re available for free or a small fee from the local Register of Deeds Office.

The lawsuit claims the advertisements violated the Government Impostor and Deceptive Advertisements Act, which was added to Tennessee law last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s