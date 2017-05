For a decade now, Racks By The Tracks has been serving up a variety of award winning ribs, local craft beer, and musical melodies to entertain the Tri-Cities! The one day festival is this Saturday in Kingsport. Amy McColl and Eric Latham are here to talk more about the festival, as well as a race that can help you burn off some of those calories, the SPF 5K And 10K. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement