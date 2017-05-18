Science Hill, Greeneville score Region 1 titles Thursday

The Science Hill and Greeneville boy’s soccer teams won regional soccer championships on Thursday.
Science Hill defeated Dobyns-Bennett 3-0 in the Region 1-AAA championship game. Greeneville defeated Unicoi 2-0 in the Region 1-A/AA championship.
