Man pinned under truck in the early morning hours

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Rescue crews were on the scene after a call came in that a man was pinned under a truck on South Roan Street.

It happened around 1:00am this morning near Capital Bank, and when crews arrived they found him with his legs pinned.

Our reporters talked to first responders and they said it took approximately 25 minutes to free the man.

He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

Police are still trying to determine how the truck ended up on its side. A witness told News Channel 11 that the truck was rolling down a nearby hill and the man was attempting to stop it.